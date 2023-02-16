North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $438.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

