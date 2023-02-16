North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head to Head Review

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 7.88% 18.98% 6.06% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and ProFrac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $521.90 million 0.90 $41.02 million $1.42 11.67 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.06 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

57.2% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for North American Construction Group and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

North American Construction Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.74%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.18%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Summary

ProFrac beats North American Construction Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

