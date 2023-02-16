Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,484 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

