Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

