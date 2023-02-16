Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 131,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Crown Castle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 829,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,876,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $140.13 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

