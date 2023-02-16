Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 0.4%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 369,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.