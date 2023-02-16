NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.
About NGK Insulators
NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.
