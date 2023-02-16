NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $615,222.02

NFT (NFT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. NFT has a market capitalization of $615,222.02 and approximately $665.24 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00027798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00018432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00216394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,873.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01626994 USD and is up 9.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $100.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

