NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,527.67% and a negative return on equity of 80.30%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC opened at $1.73 on Thursday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

