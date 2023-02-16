Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $170.25 million and $8.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,192,854,045 coins and its circulating supply is 39,675,174,222 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

