NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 355,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 361,292 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,562.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $97,089. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 2.08.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

