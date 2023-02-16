Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $35.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Kornit Digital Trading Down 9.2 %
Shares of KRNT stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $101.25.
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.
