Needham & Company LLC Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $35.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $101.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.