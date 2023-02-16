National Bankshares Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$2.40 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.76.

TKO opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.77. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48.

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$117,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,012,803.76.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

