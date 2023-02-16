National Bank Financial Trims Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Target Price to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

