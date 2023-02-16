National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12).

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 108,661 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

