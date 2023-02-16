Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) EVP Sells $393,750.00 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

NSSC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 371,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,346. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $36.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,432,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Articles

