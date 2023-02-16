Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nanotech Security shares last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 41,487 shares trading hands.

Nanotech Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.75 million and a P/E ratio of -59.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Nanotech Security Company Profile

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

Featured Stories

