MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $15.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
