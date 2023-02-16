MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $15.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

