MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Invests $25.99 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 951,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,000. Trip.com Group comprises about 7.5% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

