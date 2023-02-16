MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ∞

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,168,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,846,272 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
MX Gold (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
