MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.00 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $28.05 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00556135 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

