MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

ETR:MTX traded down €9.20 ($9.89) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €218.00 ($234.41). 558,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €216.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.48. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($237.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.