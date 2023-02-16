MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 20,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.