MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 25.89%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

MSA Safety Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. 17,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 0.92.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

