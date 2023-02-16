Mount Capital Ltd Takes $2.41 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Cigna makes up 1.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.22. 396,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,301. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

