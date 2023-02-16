Mount Capital Ltd Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. International Money Express accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,630,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 68.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 154.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 270,864 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 112.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,022. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $955.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

