Moonbeam Trading Up 1.5% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $269.84 million and $23.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00024995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 576,648,105 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

