Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

