Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.67.
MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $105.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.12.
Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
