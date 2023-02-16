Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $96.00 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $165.60 or 0.00681254 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.02 billion and $96.00 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,307.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00422889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00092334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00553625 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00175683 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00190306 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,240,820 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

