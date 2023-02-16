Monero Price Hits $166.20 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $166.20 or 0.00674562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $99.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,637.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00415258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00091268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00549272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00174184 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00190256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,240,920 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

