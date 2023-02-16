Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

About Mitsui Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.