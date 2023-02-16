Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 15th

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $163.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.55. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.