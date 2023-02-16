MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

