Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Shares Down 3%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) was down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 23,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 58,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPNGF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Meituan from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Meituan in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

