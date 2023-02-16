MDA (OTC:MDALF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDALF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MDA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.20.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.