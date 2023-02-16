McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

