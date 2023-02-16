McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $107.65.
McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.82%.
Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
