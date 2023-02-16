Mcashchain (MCASH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.61 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Mcashchain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $58.61 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.57 or 0.00421506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,860.80 or 0.27921298 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.09103331 USD and is up 11.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

