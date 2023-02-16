Maven Securities LTD Sells 900,000 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Maven Securities LTD cut its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.14% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 77.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.90 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Down 0.1 %

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.92. 602,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,934. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

