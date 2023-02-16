Maven Securities LTD Purchases 17,714 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Loews by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

