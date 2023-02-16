Maven Securities LTD Invests $4.60 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 381,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 132,696 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,384,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.