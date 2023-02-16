Maven Securities LTD Buys 14,500 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.70. 588,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.76.

About Generac



Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

