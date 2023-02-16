Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 19,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,668. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 454.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

