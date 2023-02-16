Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.64 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Delta Accumulation LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

