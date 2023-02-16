Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs Sells 18,240 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Masco Trading Up 1.3 %

Masco stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

