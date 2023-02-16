Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $178.58. 730,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,875. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 141.89%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

