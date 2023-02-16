Marathon Digital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 197,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average daily volume of 144,115 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 9.3 %

Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 65,557,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,419,949. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

