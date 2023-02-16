Maple Price Tops $6.03 on Top Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Maple has a total market cap of $23.37 million and $1.61 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00024376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423769 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.59 or 0.28071225 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

