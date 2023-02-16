MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $202,675.48

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.90 million and approximately $202,675.48 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

