Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.95.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,520,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,331,974. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$27.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.69.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

