Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 3,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

